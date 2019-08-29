CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Time Out New York’s Will Gleason shares details about Labor Day weekend events across the city.

HAPPENINGS: Electric Zoo Festival, The U.S. Open, West Indian Day Parade, Riis Park Beach Bazaar, Dope BBQ, NYC Unicycle Festival, Art In Washington Square, Werk Labor Day White Party, more…

SHOPPING: Big sales at Uniqlo, H&M, Macy’s, The Gap, ASOS, Men’s Warehouse, Rebecca Taylor, Urban Outfitters, Sake’s Fifth Avenue, Forever 21, Anthropologie, more…

