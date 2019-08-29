NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission is sharing notice of a recall on glass cooktops with touch controls sold under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brand names.
The recalled cooktop surface elements can turn on by themselves, posing burn and fire hazards. The CPSC is recommending they be replaced.
The cooktops were sold at Lowe’s, The Home Depot, Best Buy and other home improvement, home appliance and other stores and online from March 2017 through August 2019, typically priced for between $1,150 and $2,500.
For Whirlpool units, people can call toll-free at 888-900-7897 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at repair.whirlpoolcorp.com. Consumers can also visit either www.whirlpool.com, www.kitchenaid.com, or www.jennair.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
They were manufactured from December 2016 through July 2019. The brand name is printed on the cooktop and the model number and serial numbers are printed on the underside of the cooktop. The model numbers beginning with K are KitchenAid models, the model numbers beginning with W are Whirlpool models, and the model numbers beginning with J are JennAir models.
Owners should check for radiant model numbers that begin with the following:
- KCES950HSS
- KCES950HBL
- KCES956HSS
- KCES956HBL
- WCE97US0HS
- WCE97US0HB
- WCE97US6HS
- WCE97US6HB
- JEC4430HS
- JEC4430HB
- JEC4536HS
- JEC4536HB
- JEC4424HB
For downdraft radiant models, look for numbers that begin with:
- JED4430GB
- JED4536GB
- JED4430GS
- JED4536GS
Consumers should immediately contact Whirlpool to arrange for a free installation of a replacement cooktop. When not in use, turn the unit off at the circuit breaker. Do not leave flammable materials or empty cookware on or near the cooktop.