



– The Consumer Product Safety Commission is sharing notice of a recall on glass cooktops with touch controls sold under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brand names.

The recalled cooktop surface elements can turn on by themselves, posing burn and fire hazards. The CPSC is recommending they be replaced.

The cooktops were sold at Lowe’s, The Home Depot, Best Buy and other home improvement, home appliance and other stores and online from March 2017 through August 2019, typically priced for between $1,150 and $2,500.

For Whirlpool units, people can call toll-free at 888-900-7897 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at repair.whirlpoolcorp.com. Consumers can also visit either www.whirlpool.com, www.kitchenaid.com, or www.jennair.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

They were manufactured from December 2016 through July 2019. The brand name is printed on the cooktop and the model number and serial numbers are printed on the underside of the cooktop. The model numbers beginning with K are KitchenAid models, the model numbers beginning with W are Whirlpool models, and the model numbers beginning with J are JennAir models.

Owners should check for radiant model numbers that begin with the following:

KCES950HSS

KCES950HBL

KCES956HSS

KCES956HBL

WCE97US0HS

WCE97US0HB

WCE97US6HS

WCE97US6HB

JEC4430HS

JEC4430HB

JEC4536HS

JEC4536HB

JEC4424HB

For downdraft radiant models, look for numbers that begin with:

JED4430GB

JED4536GB

JED4430GS

JED4536GS

Consumers should immediately contact Whirlpool to arrange for a free installation of a replacement cooktop. When not in use, turn the unit off at the circuit breaker. Do not leave flammable materials or empty cookware on or near the cooktop.

