NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York is sending its trained emergency workers to help the countless people in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has activated New York Task Force 1 to help with search and rescue efforts in Florida.

“New York Task Force 1 specializes in urban search and rescue, disaster recovery, and emergency triage and medicine,” New York City’s Office of Emergency Management said in a statement Friday.

FEMA will be deploying 41 members and two search dogs from their OEM facility in Brooklyn.

New York Task Force 1 has previously been mobilized to help with disaster recovery for Hurricanes Andrew, Katrina, and other recent Gulf Coast storms.

