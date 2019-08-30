



New York is sending its trained emergency workers to help the countless people in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has activated New York Task Force 1 to help with search and rescue efforts in Florida.

Activation Orders have been issued for 16 FEMA US&R Tasks Forces to deploy for staging throughout Florida. Type I: MD-1, IN-1, NJ-1, OH-1, PA-1, TN-1, VA-1, VA-2. Type III: MA-1, MO-1, NY-1, TX-1. MRP-Water: AZ-1, CO-1, NE-1, NV-1. — NATIONAL US&R SYSTEM (@NAT_USAR_NEWS) August 30, 2019

“New York Task Force 1 specializes in urban search and rescue, disaster recovery, and emergency triage and medicine,” New York City’s Office of Emergency Management said in a statement Friday.

FEMA will be deploying 41 members and two search dogs from their OEM facility in Brooklyn.

New York Task Force 1 has previously been mobilized to help with disaster recovery for Hurricanes Andrew, Katrina, and other recent Gulf Coast storms.

