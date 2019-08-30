



One hundred people experiencing homelessness in New Jersey were treated to an opportunity of a lifetime.

They were bused from Newark to nearby MetLife Stadium where they spent the day being pampered, fed, and groomed.

“Everyone is worthy of love,” Barbara Eckert, a Project Kind volunteer said.

That message echoed through the stadium during Friday’s “Worthy of Love Fest.”

“It’s people helping people.” Giants Tight End Rhett Ellison said.

“I think it’s important for people to reach out and serve people in need.”

For the second year in a row, the outreach organization Project Kind partnered with the Giants to bus the hundred people living in poverty to MetLife for a second chance at life.

“We’re here to say there are services and resources if you want and we’re going to help you, that’s what this is all about. Sometimes we just need a helping hand,” Eckert said.

Attendees were partnered with a volunteer then given a tour of the stadium and locker room – where they actually found their names and gifts in the lockers.

They met the team and after that the pampering began.

The guests ate a hot lunch and received a full spa experience, including facials, manicures, massages, haircuts, and showers.

“I love it, I appreciate it, I need it,” Jamar Carney of Newark said.

“It means a lot to me,” Jamillah Hall added.

One special speaker, Darrell Mack, served as a testament that Project Kind and its outreach events actually work.

Last year, he attended as a guest. This year, Mack was a volunteer.

“It feels so good for me to be able to help someone else the same way people helped me along the way. It’s a beautiful feeling,” Mack said.

Organizers say if they can help one person break the cycle they’ve done their jobs.

“I really hope people leave here with a sense of that they’re not alone, that are they really loved and they are worthy of so much,” Jenny DePaul, the Project Kind founder said.

Project Kind is going global in September. They’re taking their fight to end homelessness to England.

To get involved or make a donation, click here.