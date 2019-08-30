NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some celebrities will do anything to keep their personal phone number a secret.

But apparently no one told that to actress Kerry Washington.

“So you know how private I am, but I’m going to do something crazy,” the Bronx-born actress said. “I’m going to give you my phone number it’s 718-400-7118. And I really want you to text me.”

That’s what Washington had to say in a video posted on her Twitter account, encouraging fans to go ahead and text her.

In explaining the move, Washington said she missed the way she used to connect with fans every Thursday night when she appeared on the TV show “Scandal.”

She promises to share special content and sneak peeks with those who reach out to her.

After just a day after giving out the number, Washington said she was overwhelmed.

“You guys. This is nuts!!!! So many texts,” she tweeted. “Forgive me if I didn’t get to everybody today. But I’m soooooooo happy you texted. This is CRAZY exciting. AND YES ITS REALLY ME.””