



Police hope newly released surveillance video will help track down a restaurant employee accused of slashing another man last month in the Bronx.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. on July 20 at Country Boyz Restaurant on East Gun Hill Road.

Police said the employee was arguing with a 41-year-old man about money.

The suspect then went into the kitchen and grabbed two large knives.

Police said he came back and slashed the victim in the arm.

The victim took himself to Jacobi Hospital, where he was treated for a cut.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.