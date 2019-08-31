NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for a string of home burglaries in Brooklyn.
They happened between July 10 and Aug. 28 in Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights.
According to police, the suspect is wanted in connection to at least 15 burglaries.
In several instances, he entered apartments using fire escapes, unlocked windows and unlocked doors. In one incident, he uses a ladder to get into a back window while the residents were sleeping. In another incident, he removed an air conditioner from a window to get inside.
So far, he’s stolen about $265,000 in cash, jewelry and electronics.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.