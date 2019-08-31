



— A former pediatric physician is accused of sexually assaulting multiple patients while telling them he was performing a routine exam.

The Union County prosecutor’s office says 65-year-old Michael Tyshkov, of Livingston, was a pediatric gastroenterologist based in Summit, with a secondary practice on Staten Island.

Tyshkov was arrested earlier this year and charged with sexually assaulting a patient on numerous occasions.

Officials say that victim had regularly seen Tyshkov for treatment for more than 10 years. Tyshkov allegedly sexually assaulted her during multiple medical exams between April 2016 and March 2019. The victim is now 20 years old.

Tyshkov is also accused of sexually assaulting two other patients in 2017. The victims were 16 years old and 19 years old at the time.

He allegedly committed all the assaults under the guise of a routine gastroenterology exam.

According to the Union County prosecutor’s office, Tyshkov surrendered his medical licenses in both New Jersey and New York. He is free on pretrial release with conditions including house arrest and electronic monitoring.

Tyshkov has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who thinks they may be a victim or anyone who has more information about this case is asked to call Special Victims Unit Detective Jennifer Smith at (908) 965-3814 or Summit Police Department Detective Christopher Medina at (908) 273-0051.