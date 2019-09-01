Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera firing a gun and damaging several vehicles in Brooklyn.
It happened on East 49th Street in East Flatbush around 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 25.
Investigators say the man was shooting at another person who was firing back.
None of the bullets hit anyone, but police say four cars were damaged by gunfire.