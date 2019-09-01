Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than a dozen people were hospitalized Sunday after a multi-vehicle crash on Staten Island.
It happened around 9 a.m. at Richmond Hill Road and Richmond Avenue.
The cause of the crash has not been released at this time. Officials did not say how many vehicles were involved.
According to the FDNY, 14 people were taken to local hospitals. One person was reported to be in critical condition, and another person was reported to be in serious condition. All of the other victims suffered minor injuries.