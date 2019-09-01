CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Hunter, Local TV, West Point


HUNTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York State Police say a cadet candidate at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School in West Point died Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. at what police say is a routinely frequented cliff-diving location known as Fawn’s Leap off Route 23A in Hunter.

According to state police, as the cadet candidate was hanging onto a rock ledge, part of the rock broke off, causing him to fall.

State police were sent to the scene and life-saving measures were performed, but the victim died from his injuries.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply