



— Families aren’t the only ones preparing to flee Hurricane Dorian.

Shelters are gearing up for a massive influx of animals displaced by the storm.

On Monday, CBS2’s Christina Fan found out how local volunteers are ready to help.

They trekked through Monday’s heavy downpour, casting aside Labor Day plans to help the helpless.

As Hurricane Dorian prepared to bear down on the eastern coast of Florida, people like Bill McClellan showed up with packed trunks to the North Shore Animal League in Port Washington.

They are unable to bear the thought of helpless animals and people.

“We have friends that live in the Carolinas and Florida, and we are keeping our fingers crossed for them because they are all worried,” McClellan told Fan.

The animal shelter put out a call for donations on Saturday. Within three days, it’s mobile unit was nearly packed to the brim with animal food, towels and water. The items will be distributed to shelters in the Dorian’s path.

“I felt like this was just something I could do that was a concrete thing because you get worried about what might happen,” added Suzette Filipski, who also donated supplies.

After dropping off supplies, the truck will carry some animals back to Long Island for adoption. Rescuers said they want to help swamped shelters down South free up valuable space.

“When I see people come out and go out of their way in a storm, that’s remarkable to me. I love that stuff,” said Richard Nixon of North Shore Animal League.

Most of the people who donated are animal lovers. Others have family in the storm’s path.

“That’s exactly what we do. We help one another. No matter where you are from in this country, you want to help others,” Filipski said.

We often only hear about a hurricane’s destructive power. But as Dorian approaches, the power of kindness might prove just as strong.

The mobile unit carrying supplies will be leaving Tuesday morning. However, the shelter said it will continue to accept donations at its location. For information on how you can donate, please click here.