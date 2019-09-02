



– Downtown is usually where you can find it all.

New Jersey’s newest one is seems to be no exception – but it’s strictly educational on this main street.

CBSN New York’s John Dias got an exclusive tour of LifeTown before it officially opens next week.

It feels like a typical day in downtown, with people running errands and maybe even watching a movie, but LifeTown is a spin on all of that, because all of it is make-believe.

At LifeTown in Livingston, kids of all ages and adults with special needs learn how to navigate the everyday world.

It’s run by the nonprofit Friendship Circle.

Inside the LifeTown building, there’s a basketball court, sensory rooms and playgrounds, but at the center of the new 53,000 square foot building is “Life Village,” a downtown replica that has everything from a bank to a florist and a movie theater – 15 storefronts in total.

Real life medical professionals voluntarily run the doctor and dentist offices, and some kids have taken on roles as police officers and cashiers.

“The rates of autism have skyrocketed in the last few years and we need more of this, we need more places for our kids.” said Kristy Verhage of Wayne, N.J. “Schools focus on educational part, this is more of the socialization, how to play together. A lot of great things.”

All of this is open to family and public programming, but you have to reserve a spot online before though.

