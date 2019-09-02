SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities canceled Monday’s Labor Day Parade and other related activities in South Plainfield, N.J. due to a “security concern.”
Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife Tammy had been scheduled to march in the parade, which had been set to start at 10 a.m.
S PLAINFIELD BORO: Labor Day Parade & Fireworks are canceled due to a security concern. Police are conducting an investigation at this time. https://t.co/MjwvfrrMrV
— South Plainfield NJ (@BoroughofSPlfd) September 2, 2019
Authorities announced their decision to call off the parade on social media at around 7:15 a.m. Further details of the investigation were not immediately disclosed.
There’s a heavy police presence along the parade route as well as in in Spring Lake Park.
The parade, a 5k run and fireworks display were all canceled.
The governor and his wife were set to appear at another Labor Day event in Rutherford later in the afternoon.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.