



The U.S. Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police resumed their search this morning for a 15-year-old swimmer off the Jersey Shore.

Josiah Jeremiah Robinson got caught in a rip current Sunday afternoon near a jetty off Newark Avenue at Spring Lake Beach.

Police said he and his family were visiting the area from Ewing.

A bystander helped rescue Robinson’s 13-year-old sister, who was in the water with him.

The police chief said yellow flags indicated the waves were stronger than usual and swimmers were only allowed in up to their waists.

“As you know in the ocean, an unpredictable wave can knock you, move you and, all of a sudden, you can be in an area where you cannot touch,” Chief Ed Kerr said.

There is a high risk of rip currents again today.