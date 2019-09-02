



The NYPD says police shot and killed a masked gunman after he opened fire on officers overnight in Brooklyn.

Chief of Department Terence Monahan said around 2:30 a.m. three uniformed officers were patrolling the area of Howard and Dumont avenues when they saw a suspicious man wearing a mask. When the officers started to question the man, he ran off.

An officer chased after him, as the other two followed in a car. Police said the suspect fired at the car, and the first officer fired back.

The man was able to get away. But about 30 minutes later, a resident reported seeing someone try to break into a backyard on Howard Avenue.

“As uniformed patrol officers gained entry to the backyard, they were fired upon numerous times and exchanged gunfire with the same perpetrator. These officers became pinned down at the location, due to the perpetrator firing,” Monahan said. “Additional officers, including emergency service unit, also made entry into the backyard area, where rounds continued to be fired by the perpetrator. Our officers returned fire, and the man was then taking into custody.”

Police said a total of seven officers fired more than 60 rounds.

A semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The officers were not hurt.

