CENTRAL VALLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Hackers have delayed the first day of class for students in Orange County, New York.
The Monroe-Woodbury school district was supposed to welcome back students on Wednesday, but their superintendent has announced that a cyber attack has disrupted the school’s computer network.
“We recognize that for our families this unexpected schedule change may be difficult. The safety and security of our students is always our first priority and we believe this extra time will allow us to better prepare for a smooth first day for our students and staff,” superintendent Elsie Rodriguez said in a statement.
The district says the first day of class is now pushed back to Thursday.