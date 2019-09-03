Comments
MANORVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Monday’s storms in the Tri-State Area spun off a tornado in Suffolk County.
Ef-0 tornadoes have winds between 65 and 85 miles per hour.
MANORVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Monday’s storms in the Tri-State Area spun off a tornado in Suffolk County.
The EF-0 tornado touched down on Dayton Street in Manorville and continued on through Rosewood and South streets, reports CBS2’s Alex Denis.
It was then spotted crossing over the Long Island Expressway near Exit 69.
The tornado took down large limbs and tore the tops off of dozens of oak, maple and pine trees.
Several utility poles also came down and some houses suffered tree damage.
Ef-0 tornadoes have winds between 65 and 85 miles per hour.