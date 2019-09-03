Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Health clinics in Yonkers will be offering free vaccines for children who need the immunizations before starting the new school year.
For more information about the free vaccinations, see health.westchestergov.com/immunizations.
Westchester County is offering free vaccines after New York state eliminated religious exemptions from vaccinations statewide earlier this year. Measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) are available to anyone age 12 months and older.
Public and private school students now have 14 days from the first day of school to submit proof they have been properly vaccinated.
Other dates and locations include:
- Sept. 3 in Yonkers, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sept. 7 (Saturday) in Yonkers, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Sept. 10 in White Plains, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Call (914) 995-5800 to find out if you qualify and to make an appointment
