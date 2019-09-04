Comments
HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The battle between Hoboken and New York Waterway over real estate along the Hudson River has taken a new turn.
The Hoboken City Council voted on Wednesday to allow the use of eminent domain to buy Union Dry Dock from New York Waterway for $13 million.
The company wants the site for a ferry maintenance depot, but Hoboken wants to turn it into a park.
The city says it will negotiate with the company before enforcing eminent domain.
New York Waterway says it will fight to keep the site.