The cordless headphones are falling off subway platforms more and more.

Many people love their AirPods, happy to listen wirelessly. But what about when the pricey and loose technology falls off, especially on subway tracks?

The MTA says more and more the new devices are winding up on the tracks, and maintenance crews are going around with 8-foot grabbers to pick them out of the path of trains.

To put it into context, officially from last July to this past July, 104 AirPod-related devices were rescued. Keep in mind, that includes a period where they were not as widely available. That number is only the ones that were officially reported – some maintenance workers may be retrieving them as a service to riders without filling out the reports.

Phones lost on the tracks are still the much bigger problem, with roughly 2,300 retrieved by maintenance over the same one year period.

It’s still a big enough concern that the head of New York City Transit Andy Byford has a message for riders with AirPods.

“It’s a very simple message. If you drop your AirPods on the tracks, tell a member of staff. We will get your property back for you. We may not be able to get it back instantaneously. But the other message is, whatever you do, don’t even think about jumping down onto the tracks to go and retrieve your property. Don’t. Never, ever do that. You can’t rely on guessing when the next train might turn up. Make sure that you tell a member of staff, we’ll get it back for you and we’ll keep you safe,” Byford said.

You’re supposed to ask for help, and you’ll get it.