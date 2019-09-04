



– From a talk on art and activism to a free comedy show, there’s plenty to enjoy in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas to fill your calendar.

Art and Activism: Takin’ It to the Streets

From the event description:

School of Visual Arts’ Division of Continuing Education is pleased to present its third annual Art and Activism event at the famed SVA Theater, moderated by media personality Valerie Smaldone. This year, we celebrate the power of collectives, performance as political activism, and artistic activations of public space.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 4, 6-9 p.m.

Where: SVA Theatre, 333 W. 23rd St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Gear Up with RED: Director Azzie Scott

From the event description:

Thursday, Sept. 5, we’re inviting you to a special evening event where guest director Azzie Scott will discuss his experiences shooting with RED DSMC2 cameras and screen key footage in our theater. Additionally, our showroom will be set up so you can get a closer look at some of the newest accessories for RED DSMC2 cameras.

When: Thursday, Sept. 5, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: AbelCine, 88 35th St., Floor 4

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

‘The Wild Bunch,’ featuring Billy Schenck, Greg Miller and America Martin

From the event description:

JoAnne Artman Gallery is proud to present “The Wild Bunch,” an exhibition of recent works by Schenck, Miller and Martin, in which the artists undertake topics ranging from individual agency to remembered history through the lens of each unique process.

When: Thursday, Sept. 5, 6-8 p.m.

Where: JoAnne Artman Gallery, 511 W. 22nd St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Comedy at DeKalb Stage presents No Phone Thursdays

From the event description:

No Phone Thursdays is the official free comedy show of DeKalb Market Hall’s performance space, DeKalb Stage. The show is also an opportunity to unplug and detach from the outside world by forgetting about your phones for the evening and connecting with the show.

When: Thursday, Sept. 5, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Dekalb Stage, 445 Albee Square West, Basement

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

