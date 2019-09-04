



It’s been almost 30 years since the guys from Wu-Tang Clan started up their group in Staten Island.

While many know the story of how RZA, Method Man, Ghostface Killah, and Raekwon became some of the biggest names in music, few know about their upbringing in New York. Sacha Jenkins‘ Showtime documentary “Of Mics And Men” touched on this part of Wu-Tang’s story, but now it is being given the scripted drama treatment in Hulu’s new show “Wu-Tang: An American Saga.”

The series was created by RZA and actor Shameik Moore will be playing his grittiest role yet as Raekwon. Moore is really excited to tell the story of one of the greatest rap groups of all time.

“The TV show that is coming out is bringing new eyes to Wu-Tang in a whole different way,” said Moore in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I really feel like they’ll have new life after the show drops.”

Moore and the rest of the crew shot the show for almost six months in Staten Island. The actor believes there are a few different reasons why Wu-Tang Clan is still making an impact today.

“You have a group of men and they called themselves Wu-Tang. They combined martial arts sounds and the aesthetic in their whole vibe,” said Moore. “Then they were mad hood. They weren’t cookie cutter. They started the gangster rap vibe and gangster rap industry. They were the first group fresh out of Staten Island talking fresh off the interludes.”

“Wu-Tang: An American Saga” is streaming now on Hulu.