



– Police in New Jersey are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a string of burglaries at a church in Paterson.

Three times in just the last three weeks, someone has broken into St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church in Paterson. During those burglaries, as much as $1,500 dollars was taken.

Some of it was taken right from the candle donation box.

Surveillance footage shows the most recent break-in. The thief kicked in the office door, and took hundreds of dollars – money that could help feed the poor, help with renovations, and even just keep the lights on.

The pastor told CBSN New York’s Nick Caloway he hopes the thieves will stop stealing and come in and ask for help. He said he would rather help them rather than condemn them.