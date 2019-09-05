



Matt DeLuciaCBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re seeing filtered sunshine today thanks to high clouds from Dorian streaming in from the south. They’ll thicken as the day goes on, but it stays dry and much cooler than yesterday. Highs will only be in the mid 70s with low humidity.

Hurricane Dorian will continue moving NE along the coast of the Carolinas today, likely moving over parts of the North Carolina coast late tonight into the early morning hours. It passes about 200 miles offshore of us Friday evening into early Saturday, just grazing us.

The exact position will ultimately determine what we see, but as of now its likely that far inland locations see hardly anything… a few showers and a breeze. For in and around the city, it looks like rain at times with some gusts around 25 mph. Its really far eastern Long Island and the Jersey shore where gusts could exceed 40 mph, along with some heavier rain bands.

Either way, the seas will be angry with high rip currents, rough surf, and some beach erosion as it passes. Dorian then quickly moves into the Canadian Maritimes leading to a nice weekend for us!