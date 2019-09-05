Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York area is already feeling the effects of Hurricane Dorian.
A dangerous rip current threat has shut down city beaches.
The New York City Parks Department has announced that all city beaches will be closed Friday and Saturday.
That means no swimming and no surfing. Swells of up to 10 feet are expected.
New Jersey’s Gov. Murphy also spoke about the hurricane Thursday, saying residents in the Garden State should also stay off the beaches as the storms moves up the east coast.