Time Out New York's Things To Do For Sept. 7 & 8, 2019Time Out New York editor Will Gleason shares fun activities around the city as the summer comes to a close: Pig Island Food Festival in Red Hook, Autumn Starfest in Central Park, the Coney Island Beard and Mustache Competition and more.

NYC Happenings This Week, Sept. 3-Sept. 5From a talk on art and activism to a free comedy show, there's plenty to enjoy in New York City this week.

Preparing A Next-Level Lobster Roll For Your Labor Day PartyChef Eric LeVine says he always uses a female lobster because female lobsters tend to be a little bit sweeter with softer shells.

Furry Friend Finder: Fiona & Peter Searching For Their Forever HomesFiona is a 10-month-old St. Bernard who weighs 117 pounds, and Peter is an 8-month-old, 4-pound Pekingese-Yorkie mix.

Paint Your Own Wine Bottle At Wine And Food Event In BrooklynThe event will offer food, wine and craft beer sampling, along with the opportunity to paint your own wine bottle.

Walk To Fight Alzheimer's Events To Raise Money For NJ FamiliesAlzheimer's New Jersey provides services for caregivers, such as support groups, education and respite scholarships.