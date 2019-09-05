NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The start of school and the post-Labor Day weekend can often feel like the beginning of a new year, even more than Jan. 1.

While for many people summer was a chance to relax, now many see an opportunity to restart and reset some goals, reports CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon.

“You’re definitely more social as the weather is nicer,” said Kate Pintauro. “You’re traveling a lot, so your routine is not the same as it used to be. Your workout schedule is different. You’re seeing people you don’t usually see.”

With fall closing in, it’s back to work time.

“It’s a good opportunity to reset, recalibrate and let everything fall into place,” said Ellen Segarrakd.

The goals can vary but are similar to those many commit to on Jan. 1.

Some opt for a sober September, being better with money, shopping less, even changing careers.

“Eating right. Less carbs, less sugar-just trying to find that balance,” said Kate Pintauro.

“My goal is to work on my summer body for the winter,” said Ellen Segarra.

“I want to keep the momentum of doing my work on time and having fun with it rather than focusing on social media so much,” said Cassia Charles.

Just like with New Year’s resolutions, achieving your goals is not always easy. Disappointment results if we aren’t successful.

Because achieving goals can be so challenging, experts say there are a few tips we can all try that can help set us up for success.

Life coach Irina Popa-Erwin says to begin with small goals instead of big ones.

“Start changing habits and taking actions that are in line with what you want to achieve,” she said. “In this way you’ll feel more productive. At the end of the day look at your list of things you wanted to do and then cross them off.”

She also recommends connecting with people who have the same goals as you and celebrating your successes along the way.

“It doesn’t need to change overnight but if you change one thing every day, and 1% every week, you’ll get way ahead,” said Popa-Erwin.

If you fall off the wagon, don’t be discouraged. The key is to try again.

“One day at a time, that’s how I’m going to do it,” said Justice Banks.

Because it’s never too early, or too late for a restart.