NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A minor construction explosion on the East Side caused a chain reaction that lifted a steel plate and ultimately damaged a cab.
Authorities say crews were working on a water main on Second Avenue between East 36th and 37th Street when a contractor cut into a gas main.
That sparked the explosion, which blew off the cap of the pipe. The cap then hit the steel plate, which went airborne and hit a cab.
The cab driver was injured and taken to the hospital. He’s expected to be OK.