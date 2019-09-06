NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In a solemn ceremony Friday, the names of 22 firefighters were added to the FDNY World Trade Center Memorial Wall in downtown Brooklyn.
It’s a tribute to firefighters who worked on rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero after the World Trade Center Towers collapsed.
“In many ways, it remains inconceivable that now, 18 years later, we’re still losing our loved ones because of the attacks of that day,” said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.
Memorial Wall Name Ceremony On Sept. 6, 2019
“Every few weeks, or many times a month, we learn from a friend or former colleague that yet another member has succumbed to illness,” he said.
Those to be added to the memorial wall on Friday included:
- Firefighter Anthony Alese Engine, Company 9
- Doctor Michael G. Guttenberg, Bureau of Health Services
- Captain Victor C. Valva, Engine Company 167
- Firefighter Brent G. Crobak, Engine Company 251
- Firefighter Charles Williams, Ladder Company 111
- Battalion Chief Robert P. Miuccio, battalion 22
- Firefighter Michael T. McDonald, Ladder Company 128
- Firefighter Jimmy Martinez, Engine Company 157
- Firefighter Dennis G. Heaney, Ladder Company 157
- Firefighter John R. Elges, Ladder Company 134
- EMT Felipe A. Torre, Bureau of Training
- Paramedic Martha Stewart, EMS Station 8
- EMT Joseph A. Rodriguez, EMS Station 58
- Firefighter Daniel C. Bove, Engine Company 251
- Captain John S. Moschella, Engine Company 26
- Firefighter Richard H. Meehan, Battalion 06
- Lieutenant Timothy P. O’Neill, Ladder Company 5
- Firefighter Kevin E. Lennon, Ladder Company 175
- Lieutenant John T. Moran, Ladder Company 41
- Firefighter Lloyd W. Stuart, Engine Company 3
- Firefighter Kevin J. Nolan, Engine Company 79
- Firefighter Richard N. Driscoll, Engine Company 91
There are more than 200 names on the memorial at FDNY headquarters.