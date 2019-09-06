ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – On Long Island, a very unique anniversary is being celebrated.
It was 50 years ago this week that marked the debut of the original automatic teller machine in Rockville Centre, reports CBSN New York’s Scott Rapoport.
The first ATM ever was opened at an old Chemical Bank branch in Rockville Centre, and it changed the banking business forever.
Today in 2019, there are now an estimated 3.5 million ATMs around the globe.
Donald Wetzel, the 93-year-old inventor, is credited with inventing the ATM after he got tired of waiting in long lines at his bank trying to withdraw his money.
“I decided that, you know, I think a machine could get out cash and take deposits, and that’s where I first got the idea,” he said Friday.
He says he never expected his invention to grow into something that would become so big to so many bank customers.