By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We can expect a our turn at Dorian’s effects today. We’re kind of on the cool side today with temps not getting out upper 60s for many. There is plenty of humidity around we will have some rain bands and winds to deal with too. Out east, expect 1-2″ of rain with gusty winds.
NYC should feel some effects as early as mid morning if rain bands start to slap the Tri-state. The seas will be angry and the oceans, high. Seas 8 -13′ offshore with some big waves crashing. NYC actually closed the beaches to avoid any danger. Temps will be in 70s the weekend with sunny skies.