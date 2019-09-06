



By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a Thursday with cooler temps compared to a sizzling Wednesday, we’ll be unseasonably cool today. We can thank abundant clouds and northeast winds squeezed between high pressure to the north and Hurricane Dorian to our south. Expect a high only near 70 degrees, about 10 below normal!

As for Hurricane Dorian, it will move northeast off the Mid-Atlantic coast and pass safely to our southeast; however, we’ll still have to deal with breezy & damp conditions this afternoon and tonight. Not looking like a washout, but keep the umbrella handy. Rough surf at the area beaches and high seas will make for dangerous swimming/boating conditions.

The weekend looks much better by comparison with clearing skies Saturday and plenty of sunshine on Sunday. Highs both days will be in the upper 70s, right where they should be. Have a great weekend!