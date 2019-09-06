



– The NYPD is trying a few new things when dealing with victims of sex crimes.

Changes range from the entire investigative process, to the very first interaction victims have with officers, reports CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge.

Friday morning, authorities gave a first look at this brand new Special Victims facility on Center Street in lower Manhattan.

It has a waiting room designed to be a calm environment with couches, kids’ toys and relaxing music – “less of a police-like feel” before victims meet with investigators.

When victims do meet with police, instead of meeting with detectives in a loud public space, there are private and secure interview rooms.

Counseling services will also be provided. More investigators will be added, as well as staff being retrained on how to gently question victims on their own time and terms.

These are just a few of the changes that come after a major look into the inner workings of the special victims division over the last 18 months.

Last year a watchdog report exposed concerns that the NYPD had lost trust of victims.

The NYPD also teamed up with Safe Horizon victim advocates to improve their traumatic experiences.

“We use a trauma-informed in-client-centered approach to every survivor that we contact to help them feel comfortable, emphasizing client choice collaboration and sensitivity,” said Ariel Zwang, CEO of Safe Horizons.

The NYPD said they upgraded facilities at sites in both the Bronx and Brooklyn and are still working to improve services on Staten Island and Queens so that victims can feel comfortable coming forward.

According to a NYPD press release about the facilities, Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill committed “to ensuring survivors feel the safety and support needed to come forward, bravely share their experiences, and help the NYPD bring to justice those who have committed these horrific crimes.”

