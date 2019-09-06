



— Is Nicki Minaj really hanging up the mic?

The chart-topping rapper announced Thursday on Twitter that she “decided to retire & have my family.” Her announcement comes as a surprise after she recently made a guest appearance on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer.”

In the tweet, Minaj she took a jab at her critics and asked her fans to “keep reppin me, do it til da death of me.”

The tweet prompted an outcry from fans on Twitter. Minaj has since deleted it. She later took to Twitter to say she would be discussing it on her radio show and apologized for it, calling it “abrupt & insensitive.”

I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe ♥️🙏 https://t.co/eS0oHipwtg — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 6, 2019

In July, Minaj announced she was pulling out a show in Saudi Arabia to show support women’s rights, gay rights and freedom of expression. She also canceled her appearance at the BET Experience Concert earlier this year.

Last year, Minaj released her fourth studio album “Megatron.”

A representative for Minaj didn’t immediately reply to messages.

