NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Back-to-school shopping can be expensive, especially when you have more than one child.

But you can save money on last-minute supplies and many other items with the right strategy.

As CBS2’s Alex Denis reports, classes are just getting started, but so are the deals. The time is now to hit those clearance racks.

If you still need items on your school shopping list, this is one time procrastination may pay off.

According to Trae Bodge, with SlickDeals.net, big box stores are offering deep discounts in an effort to clear shelves for fall merchandise.

“There are a lot of back-to-school themed sales in September, but they’re not so much on binders and pens and things like that,” she told Denis. “What I am seeing are really good deals for dorm or new apartment… also, desk accessories.”

Same goes for end-of-season clearance on apparel and footwear, as new fall looks roll out.

“Stores like Macy’s, they’re having 35-60% off, Draper James is having up to 75% off, Vince Camuto is having a big men’s loungewear sale at Nordstrom Rack,” said Bodge.

As seasons change, the weather will lend itself for outdoor activities, and shoppers will benefit from a variety of stores.

“There are a lot of outdoor retailers that are offering sales from everything from hiking shoes and tents. REI, Co-Op, Sierra Designs, Patagonia, Columbia – I’m seeing the discounts between 20 and 50%,” Bodge said.

Lastly, check out personal care items.

“We’re seeing discounts on things like glasses and contact lenses at DiscountGlasses.com, DiscountContactLenses.com,” said Bodge. “Several beauty brands are having sales, too.”

This is also the perfect time to upgrade your mattress at the lowest prices of the season.

If you’re in the market for an appliance, hold off until Black Friday and Cyber Monday.