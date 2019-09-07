Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A banjo-wielding man has been arrested after damaging the famous Charging Bull statue in Lower Manhattan.
According to the NYPD, the 42-old-suspect walked up the popular Wall Street tourist attraction and began to smash his instrument against the bull’s head and horns around 12:30 p.m.
Authorities have identified the man as Teveon Varlack of Dallas, Texas.
The banjo-carrying suspect’s attack left the iconic statue with visible scratches and breaks around the bull’s right horn.
Varlack has been charged with criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon, and disorderly conduct.