Comments
NORTHPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island dedicated a vehicle to a local man killed in combat overseas.
NORTHPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island dedicated a vehicle to a local man killed in combat overseas.
Suffolk County officials unveiled a new military surplus vehicle on Saturday.
It will be able to help people in need during major emergencies like Superstorm Sandy.
The multi-purpose all-wheel drive truck was dedicated to Marine Corporal Christopher Scherer, who grew up in East Northport.
He was killed in combat in 2007. His parents said they were honored by the gesture.
“When you see something like this it makes your day to see a truck with your son’s name on it you san can’t change the bad but honor and respect just a wonderful community,” Timothy Scherer, the corporal’s father said.
The Northport Police Department received the vehicle through the military surplus equipment program.