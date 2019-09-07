Comments
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a damp and cool Friday thanks to Hurricane Dorian’s fringes, we had a much nicer day across the area today! Expect mostly clear skies through the night along with light breezes and comfortable temps in the 50s for most… around 60 in NYC.
Tomorrow will be another beautiful day with just a few passing clouds and high temperatures in the upper 70s. The rip current risk will still be elevated at the area beaches, although they won’t be as strong as they were the past few days.
The work week starts off on a pleasant note with temps in the mid 70s and partly sunny skies. Mid-week sees a return of shower/storm chances with temps in the low 80s… so summer isn’t quite over yet!