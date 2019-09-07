CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV, New York, NYPD, suv into store

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two NYPD officers and three other people have been injured after a chaotic accident in Brooklyn caused their police SUV to jump the curb.

According to police sources, the officers were responding to a call for help when their SUV was struck in a T-bone crash in Borough Park around 9:45 p.m.

(Credit: Citizen App)

The vehicle then jumped the curb near the corner of 52nd Street and 13th Avenue – slamming into a store.

Mayor de Blasio tweeted out late Saturday night that there were five total injuries caused by the NYPD vehicle crash but everyone involved in the accident is in stable condition.

Stay with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story

Comments

Leave a Reply