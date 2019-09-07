NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two NYPD officers and three other people have been injured after a chaotic accident in Brooklyn caused their police SUV to jump the curb.

According to police sources, the officers were responding to a call for help when their SUV was struck in a T-bone crash in Borough Park around 9:45 p.m.

The vehicle then jumped the curb near the corner of 52nd Street and 13th Avenue – slamming into a store.

A civilian vehicle struck an NYPD cruiser in a Borough Park crash earlier this evening, injuring 5 including 2 of our officers. Thankfully, all are currently in stable condition. An investigation is underway. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 8, 2019

Mayor de Blasio tweeted out late Saturday night that there were five total injuries caused by the NYPD vehicle crash but everyone involved in the accident is in stable condition.

Stay with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story