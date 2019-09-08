Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are seeking the public’s help after finding an unidentified boy riding his bicycle alone in Brooklyn late last night and are now trying to reunite him with his family.
Officers found the child riding his black-and-green bike around 10:30 p.m. near East 55 Street and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush. He wasn’t able to give them his home address or his parent’s contact information.
The boy is described as having brown eyes, black hair, 4-foot 2-inches tall and weighing 80 pounds. He was wearing a white tank top and gray shorts, with blue and green Croc sandals.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.