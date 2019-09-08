Comments
YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A 12-year-old boy was shot in the neck and left in serious condition just before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Police discovered the wounded child while responding to a report of shots being fired outside a residence on Highland Avenue.
The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his neck and was taken to a local area trauma center for surgery.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724, or text the keyword YPD plus the tip to 847411.