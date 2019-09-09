Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. says 56 public schools in the Bronx are getting millions of dollars in funding.
The $7.3 million include $87,000 for a hydroponic science lab at P754X in Mott Haven, $225,000 to build a new gym bleacher for the Academy of Applied Mathematics and Technology, $150,000 to upgrade a space for physical education at the Bathgate Educational Campus, and $600,000 to renovate the cafeteria at Bronx High School of Science.
“Each of these schools will be better equipped to challenge and expand the minds of their young scholars with the upgrades funded this year,” said Diaz. “We must ensure that our educators have the resources to guide Bronx children into reaching their full learning potential.”
The funding is part of the borough’s 2020 budget allocations. More details on the allocations can be found at on.nyc.gov/2m7JanH.