CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A young man was sentenced Monday for his role in MS-13 gang murders on Long Island.
Eighteen-year-old Freiry Martinez was sentenced to 50 years in prison in connection to the four April 2017 murders.
The bodies of Justin Llivicura, Michael Lopez, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos were found in a wooded area of Central Islip.
Tigre’s family was in court for the sentencing.
“It’s so hard because it’s… I feel my mom. She’s always sad. She’s crying. I cannot do anything. I cannot help her,” one family member said.
“[Martinez] feels tremendous remorse,” defense attorney Martin Geduldig said. “Fifty years is a lot of time, and I thought it was more time than he deserved for his role in this case.”
The U.S. Attorney says this sentencing was the latest in a series of prosecutions targeting members of MS-13.