CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 weather, New York weather


We’re expecting a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with perhaps a stray shower off to our south. Temperatures will be on the mild side in the low to mid 70s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Partly cloudy skies are on tap tonight. It will be another cool one with temps falling into the mid and low 60s.

(Credit: CBS2)

It’s more of the same tomorrow with an overall partly sunny sky expected. It will be a little warmer, too, with temps climbing into the mid 70s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Then we’ll get a big push out of the south and west on Wednesday. This will translate to highs in the 80s, but we’ll also have to leave in a chance of showers and storms.

Comments

Leave a Reply