We’re expecting a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with perhaps a stray shower off to our south. Temperatures will be on the mild side in the low to mid 70s.
Partly cloudy skies are on tap tonight. It will be another cool one with temps falling into the mid and low 60s.
It’s more of the same tomorrow with an overall partly sunny sky expected. It will be a little warmer, too, with temps climbing into the mid 70s.
Then we’ll get a big push out of the south and west on Wednesday. This will translate to highs in the 80s, but we’ll also have to leave in a chance of showers and storms.