



Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis has taken a lot from a California rabbi. But he didn’t let it take away the opportunity to be there for his son’s bar mitzvah in Crown Heights.

It was the trip of a lifetime for the Brooklyn-born rabbi, coming home to New York for the first time in years. But because he has late-stage ALS, it was no easy trip.

ALS is a progressive degeneration of nerve cells that leads to spreading paralysis and eventual death, usually less than three years after diagnosis.

Rabbi Yitzi Hurwitz didn’t let the disease stop him from coming across the country for his son’s big day. Hurwitz cannot walk or move and communicates only with his eyes. But his wife told CBS2’s Nick Caloway on Monday that the rabbi was determined to be here when his son read from the Torah in the former study of the Rebbe, which is considered a holy place for Jews.

“Getting a diagnosis of ALS, especially because it’s a very aggressive form, two years is what they gave us from the date of diagnosis. And here we are, six and a half years later, and watching our youngest son have a bar mitzvah. Every day is such a gift to us,” Dina Hurwitz said.

Rabbi Yitzi made the nearly 3,000-mile trip by air ambulance, paid for by donations to the Hurwitz family fund, which helps pay for the family’s ongoing medical costs.