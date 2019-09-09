



.

Opening statements are set to begin Monday in connection to the deadly 2015 East Village explosion that killed two people and left more than a dozen others injured

Building owner Maria Hrynenko, general contractor Dilber Kukic and their unlicensed plumber Athanasios “Jerry” Ioannidis are all charged with second-degree manslaughter, assault, criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment.

They face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the top count.

Maria Hrynenko’s son Michael, who managed the building’s facilities and also faced charges, died in 2017. A fifth defendant, licensed plumber Andrew Trombettas, pleaded guilty in March to lesser charges.

Two people – a busboy and a man on a date – were killed.

Prosecutors allege the landlords wanted to get tenants into the $6,000-a-month apartments as quickly as possible, so with the help of their contractor and plumbers they illegally rigged up a gas line at 121 Second Ave., which set off the explosion and seven-alarm fire on March 26, 2015.

The blast ripped apart four buildings on Second Avenue at East Seventh Street. The facade of one of the buildings was blown clear across the street, and video showed another building completely collapsing to the ground.

The day of the explosion, prosecutors say the general contractor and the building manager “went down to the basement, they smelled the gas, and then they sprinted out of the building without alerting people” at a ground-floor restaurant, where two people were killed.

The explosion also left dozens of residents homeless.