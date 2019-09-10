



— A child was struck by a vehicle and killed in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. on Ocean Avenue near Avenue L in Midwood.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 10-year-old boy suffering from severe trauma to his neck and back. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Watch: Chopper 2 Over The Scene Of Deadly Brooklyn Crash —

Investigators learned a gray Lexus SUV was traveling north on Ocean Avenue when it veered to the right and went up onto the sidewalk at Avenue L, striking the child. The vehicle kept going, crashing into scaffolding in front of a building.

Police say the victim had been standing by a bus stop.

Mohammed Hamoud, a construction worker, was working inside the building and came outside when he heard the commotion.

“He was waiting for the bus because he was going home, I think. He was coming from the school,” Hamoud told CBS2’s Ali Bauman. “It’s very sad, but, you know, you send your kids into school, they don’t come back, it’s very, very sad.”

No one has been arrested at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.