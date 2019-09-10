Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man they say broke into four businesses last month in Brooklyn and Manhattan.
In the first incident, the suspect was seen on surveillance video carrying a large safe from Madam X on West Houston Street in SoHo. Police said he left the safe unopened on the sidewalk.
About three weeks later, the man allegedly stole $90 from Bombay Kabab on Seventh Avenue in Park Slope and then $300 from Park’s Laundry and Tailor on Kings Highway in Sheepshead Bay.
