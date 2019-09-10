NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As New York prepares to mark the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks Wednesday, Brooklyn honored its fallen first responder NYPD Det. Lou Alvarez.
The borough held its annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony Tuesday morning.
Alvarez’s family received a standing ovation as Borough President Eric Adams awarded them a proclamation in Alvarez’s honor.
Det. Alvarez died in June shortly after he appeared before Congress, calling for the extension of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. He was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer linked to 9/11 three years ago.
Alvarez has become a face of the fight for increased aid for New York City first responders suffering from 9/11-related illnesses.
“Immediately after that, his first though is ‘I got to get in touch with my squad. I got to get in touch with the guys that were down there, the girls that were down there. It took 15 years for this thing to catch up to me. They need to know this,” Alvarez’s brother said.
The proclamation named Tuesday Luis Alvarez Celebration Day.
