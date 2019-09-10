



— A semi-pro athlete is chasing a dream, looking to become an NFL kicker.

He spent the day Tuesday outside the Jets training facility, hoping for a chance to try out, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported.

Josh Henshaw just wants an opportunity to prove himself.

“Please let me kick. I took the red eye from Salt Lake …. 92% last five seasons … semi pro,” Henshaw read from a sign he had been holding up.

Henshaw got as close as he could to the Jets training facility in Florham Park before he was pushed away by security.

The team held closed kicker tryouts Tuesday following a devastating loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday to open the season. In that game, Kaare Vedvik missed an extra point and a 45-yard field goal. The Jets lost 17-16.

Vedvik was acquired via trade at the end of the preseason to replace Taylor Bertolet, who had a rocky preseason. Then again, the Jets’ kicking situation has been in flux since former general manager Mike Maccagnan refused to re-sign Jason Myers, who made the Pro Bowl last season. Myers eventually signed with the Seattle Seahawks. The Jets responded by signing free agent Chandler Catanzaro, but he retired following a poor showing in the team’s second preseason game.

Needless to say, the Jets were in dire need of a kicker when Henshaw showed up on their doorstep.

The 30-year-old’s YouTube channel showcases his abilities. Henshaw told Baker he just wants a shot.

The South Jersey native played a year of ball at Lackawana College in Pennsylvania before transferring to the University of Vermont, where he played club. Since graduating, he’s played on several semi-pro teams.

“I have a million people ask me why do you still play? I love the game. I have the ability to play and the talent level and I am still looking for my shot at the NFL level,” Henshaw said.

Henshaw started standing outside the Jets facility at 6:30 a.m. and said he would not leave until the sun went down or the Jets signed a kicker.

Unfortunately for Henshaw, the Jets reportedly signed former Los Angeles Rams kicker Sam Ficken, after he won the private competition on Tuesday.

But that didn’t stop some fans from throwing their support behind Henshaw.

“Give him a shot. He flew in. Good luck, man,” one fan said.

Henshaw played a good public relations game, not revealing which team is his favorite.

“I would be a fan of any team that would have me,” he said.

CBS2 reached out to the Jets all afternoon to see if they would at least take a look at Henshaw, but not a peep was heard from them. Henshaw’s pitch? What’s the worst that could happen? He could make the team, wins some games, and get a movie made about his unbelievable story.

Whether or not he has a strong enough leg, he certainly has enough confidence.